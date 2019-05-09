Artsakh’s President sent congratulatory address in connection with Victory day

President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan sent a congratulatory address in connection with the Victory day, the 27th anniversary of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army and the Liberation of Shoushi on May 9. The address runs as follows:

“Dear compatriots,

Dear veterans of the Great Patriotic and Artsakh Liberation wars,

Respected generals, officers and soldiers of the Defense Army,

On behalf of the Artsakh Republic authorities and myself personally I extend my heartfelt congratulations on the Victory day, the 27th anniversary of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army and the Liberation of Shoushi, a glorious triple holiday which unites all generations of our people, consolidates the whole Armenian nation all over the world.

On 9th of May we celebrate the magnificent victory of our fathers and grandfathers in the Great Patriotic War with the sense of infinite pride and gratitude. History remembers their unparalleled heroism and courage, selfless devotion to the homeland and the native people, which our generation has inherited and mastered as the best lessons of patriotism.

Bearing in mind their heroic example we did not hesitate in 1992 to take up arms together with our sisters and brothers in Mother Armenia and the Diaspora and stand side by side for the defense of our Fatherland, formed a Defense Army in the conditions of war imposed on us, and liberated Armenian fortress-town Shoushi. It was the victory of the combined power, freedom- loving spirit and inflexible will of the Armenian people.

Today our brave sons keep these victories firm, continuing with honor the sacred mission of their forefathers.

Dear friends, This festive May day is full of joy and delight, as well as deep sorrow and grief. We remember and glorify all our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of our Motherland. May they be immortalized with every child born in the Motherland, with every prospering settlement, with a fire burning in every hearth!

I once again congratulate the whole our people on this heroic holiday wishing peace, welfare and new victories.”