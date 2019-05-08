A A
I will join the struggle against the new authorities - Robert Kocharyan
Former president Robert Kocharyan told Reuters that he would join the struggle against the new authorities.
"This process, of course, will lead to the creation of powerful political forces that will soon be able to challenge the authorities," Robert Kocharyan said in an interview.
Asked whether he personally will be in the opposition, he replied: "Yes, of course":
Referring to the velvet revolution, he noted: "I do not consider this as a revolution because nothing has changed in the country, except for the increase in populism and devilism in the leadership and the aggression in the majority of society."