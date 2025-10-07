Silicon Mountains 2025 Tech Summit Speakers Met with Media Representatives

Ahead of the Silicon Mountains 2025 Technological Summit, which will take place on October 14 in Yerevan, the organizers presented to the media the new format of the summit and this year’s lineup of speakers.

The informal meeting, organized with the support of Ucom, the Platinum Partner of the summit, brought together Ruben Simonyan, Deputy Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia; Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom; Eduard Musayelyan, Executive Director of the Union of Employers of ICT; Hovik Musayelyan, Director of Synopsys Armenia; Tigran Simonyan, Deputy CEO for Platforms and Technology Development at ACBA Bank OJSC, Mikael Margaryan, General Director and Chairman of the Board at Cube Invest CJSC, Garizeta Chakhoyan, Head of External Relations and Communications at Philip Morris Armenia as well as representatives of leading media outlets.

This year, the summit will be held under the theme “Anatomy of Artificial Intelligence.” Speakers and guests discussed the positive and negative aspects of AI applications, the impact of emerging technologies on business processes and quality of life, as well as the perspectives and challenges for the development of the sector in Armenia.

“At Ucom, we believed in the idea of Silicon Mountains, and today, also with Ucom’s support, the summit has become an established and anticipated event. It provides an opportunity to present Armenia on international platforms in the fields of digitalization and artificial intelligence, to exchange experience, and to expand partnerships. Today, it is already difficult to imagine work without artificial intelligence, and I believe there is no need to fear its development, since people will always remain at the core of process management. Ucom, as the operator with the widest 5G coverage in Armenia, stands at the forefront of digital transformation and continuously invests in bringing the latest technological innovations to the country,” said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

“For the ninth time, we are bringing together Armenian and international experts on one platform to share knowledge and innovative experience. This year we decided to introduce a new format, which I am sure will make the event more interactive and engaging. Our speakers, representing various branches of the ICT sector, will seek to reveal the deep structure of artificial intelligence. By bringing leading global voices to Armenia, our goal is to strengthen dialogue, cooperation, and innovation beyond borders,” noted Eduard Musayelyan, Executive Director of the Union of Employers of ICT.

Within the framework of Silicon Mountains 2025, more than a dozen internationally renowned experts will discuss how algorithms and neural networks are shaping innovations, why the human factor remains essential even in highly automated environments, how data contributes to business efficiency, and other issues related to the structure and functions of artificial intelligence.

The summit will also feature B2B and one-on-one meetings with speakers in dedicated VIP areas. In addition, a special cancellation ceremony of a postage stamp dedicated to Silicon Mountains will take place. Ucom will be presented with a dedicated booth, where its specialists will showcase the company’s tailored business solutions.

The Silicon Mountains Technological Summit has been organized for six consecutive years by the Union of Employers of ICT, with the support of the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia. For the past three years, Ucom has acted as the Platinum Partner of the summit.