Ucom Is the Platinum Partner of the Silicon Mountains 2025 Summit

On October 14, Yerevan will transform into an innovation hub as the annual Silicon Mountains 2025 Tech Summit takes place under the theme “The Anatomy of Artificial Intelligence.” This year, Ucom once again joins as platinum partner, supporting the platform that unites the creators of tomorrow’s solutions.

The summit will feature more than a dozen internationally renowned experts who will explore how algorithms and neural networks are shaping innovation, why the human factor remains essential even in highly automated environments, the role of data in enhancing business efficiency, and other topics related to the structure and applications of artificial intelligence.

With Ucom’s support, the summit will also host a special guest – Ivan Lesić, CTO of Nokia Mobile Networks Central and South Europe.

“The goal of all our initiatives is to provide customers with the highest quality and most efficient experience. The application of artificial intelligence enables us to raise this benchmark to a new level. At Ucom, we are confident that Armenia’s progress is directly linked to the development of technologies, which is why we prioritize supporting initiatives that contribute to the country’s advancement. In this way, Ucom invests not only in its own growth, but also in the future of the entire sector,” noted Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

“For the ninth time, we are bringing together Armenian and international experts on one platform to exchange knowledge and innovative experience. This year, we have introduced a new format that, I am sure, will make the event more interactive and engaging. Our speakers, who represent various branches of the ICT sector, will attempt to reveal the deep structure of artificial intelligence. This is an opportunity not only to hear from the world’s leading professionals, but also to collectively find innovative solutions that can enrich Armenia’s technological future”, mentioned Eduard Musayelyan, Executive Director of UEICT.

During the summit, exclusive VIP areas will host B2B and individual meetings with the speakers. The event will also feature a special cancellation ceremony of a postmark dedicated to the Silicon Mountains Summit. Ucom will be represented with a branded booth, where the company’s tailored offers for businesses will be presented.

The Silicon Mountains Tech Summit is organized for the 6th consecutive year by the Union of Employers of Information and Communication Technology (UEICT), with the support of the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of the Republic of Armenia.