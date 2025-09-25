Ameriabank at the Armenian Auto Show: Special Offers Exclusively for Expo Visitors (video)

From September 26 to 28, Ameriabank will participate in the Armenian Auto Show. During the Expo Ameriabank will showcase its MyCar.am platform and present special offers developed in collaboration with partner dealers available exclusively for event visitors. In particular, during the three-day event, the expo visitors will have the opportunity to find their desired car and buy it on-site at a special car loan interest rate, without a down payment.

Ameriabank continues to hold its position as the absolute leader in Armenia’s banking sector by car loan portfolio with a market share of about 50% as of June 30, 2025.

In the first eight months of 2025 alone, Ameriabank’s car loan portfolio grew by more than 40% compared to the end of 2024. During the same period, over 30% of these loans were issued online via MyCar.am platform. MyCar.am platform enables visitors to find a car that suits their needs and budget, drawing from the offers by more than 60 partner car dealers, including 30 official representatives in the primary and secondary markets. The platform now also allows individuals to sell their own car after registering online.

With advanced calculators, filters and comparison tools the platform streamlines the search process helping users to save time, assess value for money, and make the best purchase decision.