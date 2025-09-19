Ucom’s 5G Network Launched in Byureghavan, Chambarak, Vayk and Artashat

Ucom is expanding its 5G network to four more cities: Byureghavan, Chambarak, Vayk and Artashat. As a result, the company’s largest 5G coverage is now available in 42 cities, in dozens of settlements, as well as at the Myler Mountain Resort, along the Yerevan-Dilijan highway, and Bagratashen, Bavra, and Agarak border customs checkpoints. Today, more than 91% of Armenia’s population has access to fast and reliable mobile internet.

In recent years, network modernization has been one of Ucom’s key priorities. This advanced infrastructure sets the stage for innovations like more high-quality video conferencing, real-time data sharing, and the next wave of smart technologies.

“We are consistently implementing infrastructure modernization programs, which are why the residents of Byureghavan, Chambarak, Vayk and Artashat now join our ever-expanding 5G community. With the largest 5G coverage in Armenia, Ucom is ready to continue this development, ensuring a leading digital experience and high-quality connectivity for our subscribers,” said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

In addition to mobile network development, Ucom continues to implement modern solutions in the fixed network as well, enhancing the quality of internet and television services. The company’s technical team continuously deploys new stations and backup systems to ensure stable and reliable service.

As a result of ongoing large-scale modernization, Ucom subscribers benefit not only from faster but also reliable connectivity that meets international telecommunications standards.

The full list of cities with access to fixed and mobile services, along with more detailed information about the 5G network, can be found on the company’s official website.