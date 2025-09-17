Ralph Yirikian Deliveres Lecture at the Leadership School

Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom, delivered a lecture to participants of the Leadership School’s 2025-2026 academic program.

Within the framework of the lecture titled “Leadership: Core Principles”, Mr. Yirikyan spoke about general approaches to leadership, emphasizing the importance of developing leadership skills today, communicating effectively, motivating the team, as well as integrating artificial intelligence tools into a leader’s activities and using them properly to achieve desired results.

“Today, preparing leaders is extremely important. Beyond traditional skills, a good leader must be able to manage rapidly evolving technologies. Tomorrow’s leaders must quickly adapt to changing circumstances and leverage digital tools to ensure effective performance. At Ucom, we believe that thanks to such programs, we will have far more highly qualified professionals in the future,” mentioned Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

“The Leadership School highly values Mr. Yirikian’s continued support for the development of a new generation of leaders and business culture in Armenia. We are confident that engaging with his ideas and experience will significantly contribute to the future achievements of forward-looking young people and to Armenia’s development,” said Samvel Movsisyan, founding president of the Leadership School.

The Leadership School Foundation has been operating since 2009. Its mission is to support the development of innovative future business leaders in the South Caucasus and the Persian Gulf regions through cooperation with prominent local and international leaders, theorists, and organizations.