Ucom launches uCoin cumulative bonus system

Ucom is pleased to announce the launch of the new uCoin bonus reward system for all customers who purchase smartphones from Ucom’s online store. This innovative system allows customers to accumulate bonus points and use them late, making online purchases more profitable and convenient.

When buying a smartphone online, registered customers automatically accumulate uCoin points equivalent to 1% of the purchase value. Each uCoin equals 1 AMD. The accumulated uCoins become available 3 days after order confirmation.

Customers can use the accumulated uCoin points to pay for up to 10% of the value of the items purchased from the online shop, excluding colored numbers. The bonus points are valid for 365 days from the moment they are awarded. There is no maximum limit on the number of bonus points you can accumulate.

"At Ucom, we are committed to delivering the most valuable and seamless experience for our customers. With the introduction of the uCoin system, every purchase now becomes even more rewarding and efficient," Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom noted.

uCoin system allows to purchase an unlimited quantity of items from the online shop, including using the accumulated points. It should be noted that if a customer cancels an order, the spent points are refunded, while the units accumulated from a new order are reset to zero.