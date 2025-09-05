Ucom Supports Environmental Conservation with Modern Technologies

Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom, visited the Caucasian Wildlife Refuge managed by the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) to familiarize himself with the foundation's forest rangers' work.

Ucom is FPWC's partner and supports the foundation with technological solutions. The trap cameras with a high-speed internet connection installed in the refuge, provided by Ucom, allow forest rangers to more effectively monitor instances of illegal hunting, continuously observe biodiversity, and prevent or quickly respond to fires. Additionally, Ucom has provided FPWC with two all-terrain vehicles that ensure forest rangers' mobility across difficult terrain.

The general director of Ucom also toured the Leopard’s Canyon area to study the unique nature and see firsthand how the availability of technological solutions is changing the daily work of forest rangers, making it more efficient and safer.

"Nature conservation is everyone's responsibility, and at Ucom, we are pleased that we can contribute to this important activity. Thanks to technological support, our country's natural heritage will be better protected. This is not only a corporate responsibility, but also our obligation to future generations," noted Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

"Our forest rangers' daily work is often invisible, but thanks to them, wildlife and plant life continue to be preserved. Ucom's support is not only a material resource, but also a message of trust and shared responsibility. Without such partners, it would be difficult to fulfill our mission, since nature conservation is a universal endeavor," said FPWC Director Ruben Khachatryan.

The collaboration between technological and environmental organizations proves that ongoing technological development plays an important role in ensuring ecological security and biodiversity conservation. This collaboration will be continuous, ensuring effective monitoring with such technological solutions throughout the Caucasian Wildlife Refuge.