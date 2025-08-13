Back to School 2025: HONOR 400 Lite 5G Smartphone Now More Accessible Thanks to Ucom’s Special Offer

To celebrate the upcoming new academic year, Ucom is launching a special promotion for students. Thanks to the “Multiple benefits — one smartphone” campaign, the brand-new HONOR 400 Lite 5G smartphone will be available from August 11 to September 30 on the best terms at Ucom service and sales centers, as well as online.

Exclusively at Ucom, this special offer includes a free branded HONOR Choice 2i smartwatch and 2 months of free service, including a premium phone number, on the Level Up+ 3000 plan for just 2,290 AMD per month with the purchase of each HONOR 400 Lite 5G smartphone.

The smartphone can be purchased either outright, for 109,900 AMD, or through an installment plan with 0% down payment, 0% service fee, and 0% interest rate for the first 8 months.

“The start of the academic year is a significant event for every family. Parents always strive to provide their children with everything necessary for academic success—whether they are school or university students. At Ucom, we understand that aspiration, and to demonstrate our care, we've created a special offer, combining education and technology. By making this latest-generation smartphone accessible to young people, we’re giving them not only a desirable gift but also a truly useful tool for communication, education, and personal growth,” said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

The new-generation, technically powerful HONOR 400 Lite 5G smartphone has a 108 MP main camera, 5230 mAh battery, 8+8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage, and a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen.