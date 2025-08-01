New Ucom Sales and Service Center Opened at Mashtots Avenue 7/4

New Ucom Sales and Service Center Opened at Mashtots Avenue 7/4Support A1+!
Ucom has opened a new sales and service center at 7/4 Mashtots Avenue. The center operates Monday to Saturday, from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and on Sundays from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM, operating without breaks.
At the newly opened sales and service center, customers can access the company’s fixed-line, mobile, and internet services, receive expert guidance from consultants, and purchase various devices such as smartphones, headphones, smartwatches, tablets, and more.
From August 1-14 inclusive, subscribers who sign up for any Unity package for 12 months at the Mashtots 7/4 service center will receive 1 month of free usage. Unity packages combine fixed internet, mobile services, and television, offering all these services in one package at a more affordable price.
“With the opening of our new service center on Mashtots Avenue, we continue expanding our presence, providing customers with personalized and convenient service. As a customer-oriented and caring company, we ensure that visitors not only receive service but also feel truly valued and appreciated,” said Ralph Yirikian, the General Director of Ucom.
Note, that Ucom has 75 sales and service centers across Armenia, 23 of which are located in Yerevan, including the recently opened center at Homplex Hyper Mall.