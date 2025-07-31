Ucom and SunChild NGO Launch Innovative "Smart Birdwatching" Educational Project

Ucom and SunChild NGO announce the launch of the innovative educational project “Smart Birdwatching: Urban Nature through the Eyes of Youth.” This program will combine digital technologies and environmental education to strengthen the connection between young people and urban biodiversity.

As part of the program, AI-powered smart "Bird Buddy" feeders will be installed in schools and community spaces, enabling students to observe and identify birds through a mobile app. When a bird approaches the feeder, an integrated camera automatically activates, takes a photo, and records video. The AI algorithm then analyzes the image and identifies the bird species.

The data is sent to the Bird Buddy mobile app, where users can learn about the bird species and explore additional interesting facts. As a result, students can watch live or recorded videos, identify bird species, keep a "bird diary" to log visits, and share their observations with teachers and friends.

"For Ucom, as a green company, environmental protection is a top priority, and we believe that modern technologies should contribute to the development of environmental education. Through this program, we are creating an environment where children will have the opportunity to put new technologies into practice and receive more dynamic environmental education. Through this collaboration, we will help ensure that advanced technologies serve community development," noted Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

"This partnership is an excellent example of how technological innovations can enrich the educational process. When natural curiosity, love for nature, and technological solutions come together, children start viewing their environment from a fresh perspective. This project will help students not only to learn about birds, but also to develop a caring mindset towards nature and the ability to explore the world using digital skills", said Sona Kalantaryan, Director of SunChild NGO.

The project also includes components of inclusive education. The "Smart feeders" will be installed in some schools in Yerevan, Dilijan, and Yeghegnadzor, as well as in Jrvezh Forest Park and the Urtsadzor Ecocenter.