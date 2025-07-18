Online Payments via ApplePay Now Available for vPOS Clients of Ameriabank 

Online Payments via ApplePay Now Available for vPOS Clients of AmeriabankSupport A1+!
Owing to the cooperation between Ameriabank and Arca, it is now possible to make payments with Apple Pay on Armenian online platforms as well. This feature is active for both the iPhone and other Apple devices.
Since January 18, 2022, Ameriabank cardholders have been able to make payments with Apple Pay at thousands of physical points of sale. Now Apple Pay can also be used for online shopping via applications and websites where this feature has been activated. There is no need to enter payment details, since identification is performed via Face ID or Touch ID as with ordinary POS payments, and is equally secure, fast and convenient.
All business clients using the vPOS service of Ameriabank can activate the feature of accepting payments via Apple Pay and start accepting payments in this manner in their online stores and applications.
Ameriabank’s vPOS can also be obtained and activated online through the MyBusiness.am platform.
About Ameriabank
Ameriabank is a leading financial and technology company in Armenia, a major contributor to the Armenian economy. In pursuit of digital transformation, the Bank has implemented unique products, services and innovative platforms designed to meet the diverse financial and non-financial needs people have today, and keeps on improving them.
Being a dynamically developing fintech environment, Ameriabank offers comprehensive solutions to improve the quality of life.
The Bank is supervised by the Central Bank of Armenia.