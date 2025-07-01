Ucom Launches 5G Network in Abovyan and Ejmiatsin

Ucom announces the launch of its 5G network in two more cities — Abovyan and Ejmiatsin. Currently, Ucom's largest 5G network is available in 38 cities, 19 other settlements, as well as at Myler Mountain Resort, along the Yerevan–Dilijan highway, and at the Bagratashen, Bavra, and Agarak customs checkpoints.

Network modernization has been one of Ucom’s key priorities in recent years and remains a central focus. The goal of this ongoing program is to provide customers with access to faster internet in order to meet the growing needs of individuals and businesses. This advanced infrastructure sets the stage for innovations like more high-quality video conferencing, real-time data sharing, and the next wave of smart technologies.

As a result of 5G expansion, approximately 68% of Armenia's population can now tap into this technology’s transformative potential, enjoying high-speed mobile internet connectivity to high-speed mobile internet delivered through this transformative technology.

“We continue our infrastructure modernization efforts, thanks to which the residents of Abovyan and Ejmiatsin are now also joining our growing family of 5G users. As the telecom provider with the largest 5G coverage in Armenia, we are not stopping here — we remain committed to delivering the best digital experience to all of our subscribers,” said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

In addition to expanding mobile connectivity, Ucom continues to implement modern solutions in fixed network as well, enhancing the quality of home internet and television services. The company’s technical team continuously deploys new stations and backup systems to ensure the stable and reliable service.

It should be noted that, Ucom’s network modernization and expansion efforts will continue throughout the year. The company regularly updates the public on its progress. A list of cities with access to fixed and mobile services, along with more detailed information about the 5G network, can be found on the company’s official website.