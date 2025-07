A Protected Ecosystem thanks to Advanced Technology: Ucom and FPWC Join Forces

The All-Armenian Council for the Protection of the Armenian Church Has Been Established

$100 Million Push Aims to Bridge Armenian Church with Digital-First Generations

Interview of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan to CGTN

CoE Committee of Ministers Adopts Interim Resolution Against Azerbaijan in Ramil Safarov Case

Enforced Disappearance and Unknown Fates: A Complaint to the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances

Ucom Launches 5G Network in Abovyan and Ejmiatsin

Ucom’s General Director Joined the International CirculUP! Forum to Foster Circular Innovation in Armenia

Ucom Subscribers can Benefit from 5G Network in More than 40 Countries

Armenia Strongly Condemns Biased OIC Declarations Backing Azerbaijan’s Territorial Claims

With Support of Ucom New EdPad Educational Tablet Piloted in Armenia

Ucom Launches Special Promotion for Armenian Football Fans Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Statement by the Armenian National Committee-International Concerning the Imminent Threat to Armenia’s Syunik Province Amid Regional Escalation

Ameriabank Partners with HIF Yerevan 2025 to Boost Hospitality Investment in Armenia

No increase in radiation levels in Southern Armenia

Ucom Launches 5G Network in Yerevan, Introducing Armenia’s Largest 5G Coverage

Google Ad

Call for Immediate Halt to Hostilities After Strike on Iran

Ameriabank joins TOON EXPO to be held first time in Moscow

New $10,000 EMPOW Awards Turn Faithful Messages Into Cultural Catalysts

Two minors from Syunik Province got lost and ended up in Azerbaijani territory – NSS

DEFENSE COMMENTARY ON THE CRIMINAL CASE AGAINST RUBEN VARDANYAN

Ucom Offers New Affordable Bundle for Subscribers Traveling This Summer

Ucom and Impact Hub Yerevan Announce 2025 Fellowship Cohort Driving Armenia’s Circular Economy Transition

Mikael Vardanyan donated 3 neonatal reanimobiles and the medical equipment to the Muratsan hospital.

Wizz Air Announces Pilot Recruitment Open Days in Armenia

Third Annual “Mini Whoop Drone Racing 2025” International Competition Held with Ucom’s Support

Opening speech by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan at the Yerevan Dialogue 2025

SoftConstruct Ranked 1st in Income Tax Contributions in Armenia in Q1 2025

The fountains in Vardanyan`s park will sing and dance from today