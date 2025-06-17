Ucom Launches Special Promotion for Armenian Football Fans Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Ucom Launches Special Promotion for Armenian Football Fans Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup 2025Support A1+!
Ucom is announcing a special promotion for Armenian football enthusiasts in celebration of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.
From June 15 to July 13, the Xiaomi TV A Pro 2025 will be available for just AMD 189,900 when subscribing to any Unity package for 12 months. The offer is valid for both new and existing subscribers.
With this offer, subscribers will enjoy a brand-new TV, high-speed home internet, access to 210+ TV channels, and a mobile plan with generous additions.
"Football is one of the most beloved sports in Armenia, and thousands of fans are looking forward to the start of FIFA tournament. As a telecommunications provider, we want our subscribers to enjoy the matches in the best possible conditions. We recently launched the new uPlay TV and media platform, which offers viewers an unprecedented level of quality and functionality. I believe that a modern TV will elevate the viewing experience to a whole new level," said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.
It’s worth mentioning that 32 teams will participate in the upcoming tournament hosted in the United States. Ucom congratulates all football fans on the start of FIFA 2025 and wishes them a tournament full of goal-filled matches.