Ameriabank Partners with HIF Yerevan 2025 to Boost Hospitality Investment in Armenia

The Hospitality Investment Forum 2025 (HIF), the leading professional platform in Armenia for discussing the development of the hospitality industry, will take place in Yerevan on June 18.

Ameriabank, Armenia’s leading financial and technology institution and the largest lender to the economy, is the general partner of the forum, alongside Cushman & Wakefield, Myler Mountain Resort, and TK Elevator.

Organized by Stone Development, HIF is designed to catalyze investment, foster strategic partnerships, and promote sustainable development, positioning Armenia as a competitive destination in the regional and global hospitality landscape.

Speakers of the event include RA Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan, UN Resident Coordinator Françoise Jacob, Amir Ali Salemi Zadeh of JTA International Investment Holding, and Sérgio Guerreiro of the OECD and other guests.

Participants will include international hotel brands (Accor, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, Marriott, Radisson, Wyndham), investment funds, development banks, and other key players in the hospitality ecosystem. The forum agenda is available here.

Participation is free with prior registration available through the link here.

The forum will be conducted in English, with simultaneous interpretation in Armenian and Russian.

