“My Ameria, My Family” – Lots of Benefits, Raffle of 300+ Gifts and Much More

Ameriabank is launching the project “My Ameria, My Family”, the logical continuation of the project “My Ameria, My Armenia” implemented at the end of last year.

The project “My Ameria, My Family” is composed of three basic components – Family Package of financial services on preferential terms, a raffle titled “My Ameria, My Family”, and a cashback campaign for public transport tickets in Yerevan.

“Through this project, Ameria wants to thank all families living and working in Armenia and for Armenia. We would like to invite everyone to join the Ameria family together with their loved ones – all members of big family, to enjoy all the benefits of this project together”, – says Rebecca Hakobyan, Chief Marketing and Communication Officer of Ameriabank.

“Under the project, new and existing customers of the Bank will be able to use our Family Package offering preferential terms for cards, loans, and deposits, as well as take part in a raffle of 300+ gifts with a total value above AMD 50 million. Furthermore, each holder of an Ameriabank Visa card can get 30% cashback for all public transport rides in Yerevan, and new customers can get 100% cashback for the first 20 rides”, – says Arman Barseghyan, Retail Banking Director of Ameriabank.

Family Package

Under the Family Package, customers can get a special 15% nominal interest rate for collateral-free loans, 50% discount for Gold and Platinum premium cards, + 0.1% when opening deposits, savings accounts or Ameria Deposits for Kids via MyAmeria, free travel insurance when buying tour packages on MyAmeria’s MyTour platform, and much more.

To be eligible for the Family Package, customers should invite at least one member of their family to become a customer of Ameriabank by September 30.

“My Ameria, My Family” raffle

Eligible participants for the raffle are all individuals who will become customers of Ameriabank from May 5 until September 30; during this period they will get the Account Opening Package of Services – a Visa Classic card, an Ameriabank account, and MyAmeria app – free of charge.

Additionally, both new and existing customers will get additional promo codes to participate in the raffle for each person invited to become an Ameriabank customer, as well as for performing transactions and using 20+ banking and non-banking services via MyAmeria app every month.

Participants of the campaign will get the opportunity to take part in 4 monthly and 1 final prize draws and win:

10 family trips abroad and 50 family trips in Armenia

150 gift cards for restaurants, entertainment and culture venues

100 gift cards for bookstores and family photo sessions

Full terms and conditions for participation are available here.

Cashback for public transport tickets

New customers joining Ameriabank from May 2 until June 30 will get 100% cashback for the first 20 public transport tickets purchased with Visa cards of Ameriabank by August 31.

Also, all Visa cardholders of the bank, who perform at least 10 financial transactions via MyAmeria per month, will get 30% cashback for all public transport tickets purchased with Visa cards of Ameriabank by August 31.