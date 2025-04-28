Ucom Participated in Yerevan’s Career City Fest, Sharing Its Values and Career Opportunities

Ucom participated in the Career City Fest held in Yerevan, showcasing its corporate culture, values, and career opportunities for young professionals and job seekers.

Career City Fest brought together over 100 leading employers. It served as a unique platform where companies and their potential future employees could connect. During the festival, more than 40 speakers delivered talks, sharing their experiences and advice. The Growth Zone and Future Career Conf programs featured speeches and panel discussions on current career-related topics. Professional debates were also organized during the CCF Battles.

Ucom’s booth stood out with its warm atmosphere and interactive approach. Visitors interested in the company’s job vacancies were able to receive consultations on the application process, as well as tips on how to prepare for interviews and answer frequently asked questions. Many of the event participants were also interested in internship opportunities and professional development programs. Additionally, numerous visitors took part in the interactive games organized by Ucom’s employees.

“Career City Fest was a wonderful opportunity for us to share Ucom’s culture and values while directly engaging with young professionals seeking their career paths. We aimed to create an unforgettable experience and demonstrate that Ucom is not only a leading telecommunications company but also an employer that invests in the development and growth of its team,” said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

As a responsible company, Ucom places great emphasis on developing its internal culture and creating the best and safest working conditions for its employees.