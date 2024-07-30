Ucom Launches New Phase of Network Modernization in Armenia’s Regions

Ucom has initiated a new long-term project as part of its regional network modernization strategy. The first phase of this project is being implemented in the Lori region.

The project aims to modernize the mobile network, introducing up-to-date 4G (LTE) and 4G+ networks in the regions. This upgrade will ensure fast and high-quality network for subscribers with more stable coverage and facilitate a smooth and quick transition to the next-generation 5G network in the future.

It should be noted that during the modernization process, subscribers may experience occasional connection interruptions due to the transition from the old network to the new one.

“It is part of our strategy to provide quality and stable connections for subscribers in the regions, and we are consistently implementing these plans. Currently, our technical team is in the Lori region, and I am confident that subscribers will soon feel the impact of this work in their daily lives. Our goal is for our subscribers to receive the best possible service, regardless of where they live,” mentioned Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

The network modernization is being carried out in cooperation with Nokia. Nokia is involved in upgrading the basic infrastructure of Ucom's fixed and mobile networks and building a new high-bandwidth IP transport network.