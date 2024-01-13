Ralph Yirikian, Director General of Ucom, congratulated the forcibly displaced children from Artsakh living in Tavush and Vayots Dzor with New Year's gifts (video)

More than 1000 children aged 2-14 who were forcibly displaced from Artsakh in the communities of Dilijan, Ijevan, Berd, Noyemberyan and Azatamut of Tavush region and in Jermuk, Yeghegnadzor and Vayk communities of Vayots Dzor region received Christmas gifts from the national communications operator of Armenia, Ucom. The gifts were delivered to regions by Santamobiles. Director General of Ucom Ralph Yirikian and Ucom employees handed over the gifts to children at Yeghegnadzor and Ijevan cultural centers.

"We must ensure the New Year's miracle for our Artsakh compatriots. They need it very much. Supporting our compatriots forcibly displaced from Artsakh is an important commitment for us, which we carry out with great love and care. New Year is waiting for miracles and a starting point for their realization. Ucom, both as a national operator and as a company with a commitment to corporate social responsibility, will consistently fulfill at least a small part of the dreams of our children and, why not, at least a small part of the dreams of our compatriots who need help," said Director General of Ucom Ralph Yirikian.

Ralph Yirikian, Director General of Ucom, met with the governors of two regions: Vayots Dzor Governor Kolya Mikaelyan, whom he congratulated on his appointment, and Tavush Governor Hayk Ghalumyan. During the discussion with the governors, he thanked them for their support in providing aid and noted that the sectoral support will continue in those regions.

After the meetings, Ralph Yirikian, Director General of Ucom, together with Governor Kolya Mikaelyan in Vayots Dzor, and with Mayor of Ijevan Artur Chagharyan in Tavush handed over the gifts to children forcibly displaced from Artsakh.

***

Ucom provides the fastest fixed and mobile communication services in Armenia. It is the absolute leader in the provision of IPTV and fixed Internet services, and also occupies the leading positions in the Armenian mobile Internet market. With modernized 4G+ and own fiber optic networks meeting the best international standards, Ucom provides a complete set of fixed and mobile communication services to more than 700,000 subscribers.

______________________________________

“Ucom” CJSC

Press Service

E-mail: [email protected]