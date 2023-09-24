A A
The Office of the Human Rights Defender continues to collect the evidences of the civilian structure
The Office of the Human Rights Defender continues to collect the evidences of the civilian structure. These residential houses in Berqadzor of the Askeran region were targeted and destroyed by the Azerbaijani military forces during the attack on September 19, 2023. pic.twitter.com/mzbYTIVs3X— Artsakh / Nagorno-Karabakh Human Rights Ombudsman (@ArtsakhOmbuds) September 24, 2023