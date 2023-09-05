UCOM'S UHOME MOBILE INTERNET NOW COMES WITH LEVEL UP VOICE SERVICE INCLUSIONS

Ucom is expanding its uHome mobile internet offer for households, providing subscribers with fast, stable, and unlimited mobile internet at home, along with access to more affordable Level Up postpaid tariff plans of Ucom mobile voice service. When signing up for the uHome 8000 or uHome 10000 tariff packages, users will enjoy unlimited high-speed internet with a new home Wi-Fi device, 100 SMS messages to local and Artsakh numbers, and access to all the inclusions of the Level Up 3000 and Level Up 5500 voice services postpaid tariff plans, all at a more budget-friendly rate. What’s more, with uHome 8000 and uHome 10000, subscribers will also benefit from the possibility of getting up to 3 Super SIM cards at a special rate for their family members or small business team.

Let us clarify that by subscribing to the uHome 8000 tariff package for a monthly fee of only 8000 AMD, customers will receive unlimited high-speed internet with a new Wi-Fi device. They can also enjoy all the inclusions of the Level Up 3000 postpaid tariff plan and benefit from the option to purchase up to 3 Super SIM cards at a special price. With that, for just AMD 1500, every family member or small business employee will receive 500 minutes to call all local networks, Artsakh, the USA, and Canada, along with 10 GB of high-speed mobile internet. Furthermore, they can use 28 popular applications without consuming mobile data and send 300 SMS messages to all local networks.

When subscribing to the uHome 10000 tariff package for just AMD 10,000 per month, users will receive unlimited high-speed internet with a new Wi-Fi device. They will also enjoy all the inclusions of the Level Up 5500 postpaid tariff plan and can benefit from the opportunity of purchasing up to 3 Super SIM cards at a special price.

“uHome is evolving into a mobile convergent solution for individuals without access to fixed internet, Wi-Fi network, or the capability to benefit from the Unity packages at their country residences. This upgrade will continue to bring joy to families and small businesses in regions where the internet is a necessity, allowing them to fully utilize laptops, tablets, TVs, smart home devices, and also benefit from telephone services offered through Super SIM cards at special rates, enabling uninterrupted communication with family and colleagues," explained Ralph Yirikian, Director General of Ucom.

Let us add that the uHome service can be subscribed to for a minimum of 12 months, and to make payments, one only needs to memorize a single primary phone number.