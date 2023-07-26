100 days at Ucom with Ralph Yirikian: Director General announces the company’s vision and 5-year strategy for countrywide expansion

Ralph Yirikian, the Director General of Ucom CJSC, held a press conference today to unveil the company's ambitious 5-year strategy and vision, which has been accepted and approved by the company’s Board of Directors. The strategy positions Ucom as national operator for all Armenians across Armenia and the world.

One of the key pillars of the strategy is the modernization and expansion of both the mobile and fixed networks across Armenia. Ucom has already started the modernization of its mobile network, making it 5G-ready, through partnerships with industry-leading vendors. In addition to the network modernization, Ucom is also swapping and introducing the latest advanced technological platforms across various services. This includes a technologically advanced new TV platform and several other technological upgrades, ensuring Ucom remains at the forefront of innovation.

“Ucom aims to set new standards in the field of telecommunications, benefiting our beloved subscribers, our staff, the Armenian economy, and our entire homeland along the value chain. As Ucom embarks on this transformation journey, it appeals to its subscribers for patience and understanding during the process. During this time, there may be temporary drops in service quality or connection interruptions, but we will inform you in advance as these planned works will take place in stages. It is these changes that are necessary to deliver an enhanced and seamless customer experience in the long run”, noted Ralph Yirikian, Director General of Ucom.

With the new Director General, who is known for being extremely committed to CSR activities, Ucom reaffirms its dedication to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, with a focus on technology-related projects, environmental sustainability, and promoting the green concept. The company is determined to play a vital role in building a greener future for Armenia.

Ralph Yirikian also shed light on the financial performance of Ucom, reflecting on a promising future. While specific numbers were not disclosed, he highlighted that the company's performance in the first half of 2023 increased by 5% compared to the same period last year, while efficiency increased by 8%. The company has also initiated the reduction of accumulated financial liabilities.

Addressing the company's internal affairs, Ralph Yirikian emphasized the significance of Ucom's employees, who will be at the core of the company's attention going forward. The management is committed to ensuring the welfare and development of its employees, recognizing them as Ucom's most valuable asset. Furthermore, Ucom is determined to introduce compliance and anti-bribery/anti-corruption systems, and has already introduced a Code of Conduct and a whistle-blowing hotline, among other measures to manage internal and external risks.

"We are on a journey to rehabilitate, develop, and grow Ucom, establishing ourselves as a true market challenger in our sector," said Ralph Yirikian, expressing the management's determination and commitment.

In conclusion, Ucom is poised to walk the implementation of its 5-year strategy and will keep stakeholders informed about all the developments and success stories that follow.