UCOM AND THE OFFICIAL REPRESENTATIVE OF APPLE, ASBIS, HAVE SIGNED A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

On July 18, an event was held where Ralph Yirikian, Director General of "Ucom" CJSC, and Alexey Yahlou, General Director of "ASBIS Caucasus, Central Asia and Moldova," signed a memorandum of understanding, reaffirming the partnership between Ucom and the official representative of Apple. During the event, they announced the launch of a strategic sales expansion plan and various activities aimed at improving service quality. Additionally, special offers tailored for Armenian corporate (B2B) and individual (B2C) subscribers were introduced, and the name of the best corporate sales manager at Ucom was announced.

Ucom has been an authorized reseller of Apple products since 2015. Among Ucom's 78 sales and service centers located throughout Armenia, 15 of them feature dedicated Apple-style corners. These corners can be found not only in the capital, but also in regional cities such as Ashtarak, Gyumri, Hrazdan, and Vanadzor. Additionally, in the busiest service centers, customers can receive expert advice from iPro specialists who have received training from Apple.

“For over a month, Ucom's corporate customers have been able to benefit from Trade-In and Buy-Back services for their old MacBooks through our collaboration with ASBIS. During the Trade-In process, a corporate customer presents their old MacBook to a Ucom specialist who evaluates its cost, which is then deducted from the price of a new MacBook. Thus, Ucom not only provides corporate customers with the opportunity to upgrade to a more powerful and affordable next-generation work tool but also guarantees the Buy-Back option, allowing customers to sell their MacBooks at the end of the hardware lifetime”, explained Ralph Yirikian, Director General of Ucom.

“The signing of this memorandum marks a significant milestone in the development of cooperation between ASBIS and Ucom as an authorized reseller. We have agreed and have already initiated efforts to strengthen our collaboration in three key areas: retail development, B2B initiatives, and Trade-In opportunities”, said Alexey Yahlou, General Manager of Asbis Caucasus, Central Asia and Moldova.

At the conclusion of the event, the representative from Asbis Caucasus, Central Asia, and Moldova spoke about the Apple SEED, a sales activation, education, and development program. This program enables Ucom employees working with B2B and B2C segments to stay updated on sales news, new products, and valuable recommendations while earning points through their smartphones during training. Ucom employee Vahe Ter-Gevorgyan, who achieved the greatest progress among the participants of the Apple SEED educational program, has received a special certificate.