MyInvest. Ameriabank has Launched an Online Investment Platform

Ameriabank has launched a new platform, MyInvest, available in MyAmeria mobile application. MyInvest users are able to trade securities online, have real-time access to the investment portfolio, and obtain detailed information about their holdings.

MyInvest is the first platform in the market giving access to 30 international markets with more than 15000 stocks, as well as to Armenian corporate and government bonds, including Eurobonds.

MyInvest platform offers investment opportunities to everyone looking for alternative saving options since the process of trading stocks, bonds and other financial instruments has been simplified. With just a click, investors can place orders to buy or sell stocks, bonds, and ETFs, monitor order status, and track changes in the executed trades/portfolio at any time.

“Having been one of the most active players in the capital market for years, we have consistently contributed to its development. It is no coincidence that this year Ameriabank has received six awards at the AMX Award ceremony organized by Armenia Securities Exchange and the Central Depository. It is pleasing and binding at the same time. With the launch of MyInvest, we aim to provide an additional incentive and create preconditions for further growth and development of the investment market in Armenia," states Diana Hakobyan, Co-Director on Brokerage and Foreign Exchange Operations of the Trading Department at Ameriabank.

Since June 7, the shares of Team Telecom Armenia have also been available on MyInvest platform. As part of the initial public offering (IPO), Ameriabank is placing 40 million shares of Team Telecom Armenia with the total volume of AMD 8 billion 240 million. Team is the first telecom company to go public in Armenia. Detailed information about the public offering is available here. Investors who purchase shares of Team Telecom Armenia via MyInvest platform, will be able to open a securities account automatically.

Launched in 2022, MyAmeria mobile application has been specifically designed for individuals.

Ameriabank is a leading financial and technology company in Armenia, a major contributor to the Armenian economy, with assets exceeding AMD 1 trillion. In the course of digital transformation, it has launched a number of innovative solutions and platforms going beyond banking-only needs of its diverse customer base, thus creating a dynamically evolving financial technology space.

Ameria was the first in Armenia to create ecosystems for both businesses and individuals, which give one-window access to a range of banking and non-banking services, among them - Estate.ameriabank.am, Automarket.ameriabank.am, Business.ameriabank.am.

As a truly customer-centric company, Ameria aims to be a trusted and secure financial technology space with seamless solutions to improve the quality of life.