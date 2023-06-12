International experience and new football skills: Milan Academy Junior Camp wraps up in Yerevan (video)Support A1+!
The 10-day Milan Academy Junior Camp concluded on June 7 in Yerevan marking an opportunity to around 160 youths from the regions of Armenia to train with the famous football coaches of Milan Academy, led by Claudio Zola.
This charity project was implemented by Ameriabank with leading Armenian brands including - Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine, Tashir Group, and Team Telecom Armenia joining the initiative.
The young participants note they received top-notch training and invaluable experiences. The international camp not only showcased the renowned Milan Academy training style but also provided a platform for the participants to develop essential sporting skills and foster new friendships with peers from different regions of Armenia.
Additionally, football fans living in Yerevan had the opportunity to attend master classes conducted by the Italian coaches and enhanced their football skills.
For more details, watch the video.
Ameriabank is a leading financial and technology company in Armenia, a major contributor to the Armenian economy, with assets exceeding AMD 1 trillion. In the course of digital transformation, it has launched a number of innovative solutions and platforms going beyond banking-only needs of its diverse customer base, thus creating a dynamically evolving financial technology space.
Team Telecom Armenia is a company operating in the field of telecommunications in Armenia, which provides mobile and fixed telephone, as well as internet services and digital television services. As the successor of the first telecommunication system in Armenia, Team combines the rich experience of the first communication operator with modern technologies.
Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine
Zangezur copper-molybdenum combine was founded in 1952. It is one of the largest employers in Armenia and the number one taxpayer. Only last year, ZCMC paid about 144 billion drams to the state budget. ZCMC is among the world’s top 10 producers of molybdenum․
Tashir Group
Tashir is a diversified group of industrial and construction companies, operating across various economic sectors. The group consists of approximately 200 companies primarily involved in construction and real estate management. The group has a presence in the Republic of Armenia and several cities in the Russian Federation.