We hope that some of these Armenian children will become professional football players. Claudio Zola (video)

The Milan Academy Junior Camp has kicked off in Yerevan bringing together Italian coaches, kids and teens from Armenian regions and leading brands.

The Milan Academy Junior Camp is a charity project implemented by Ameriabank. Leading Armenian brands such as Team Telecom Armenia, Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine and Tashir Group have joined the initiative. The camp is held under the slogan “Let’s score tomorrow’s goal today”.

From May 28 to June 7, a total of 160 children from various regions will start their day at the Yerevan Football Academy with the coach’s whistle and go to the stadium to refine their football skills and practice football techniques brought by the professionals from Milan.

The camp has welcomed boys and girls aged 11-15 from the regions of Armenia who play in regional football clubs. The participants have showcased exceptional performance, having previously participated in the Armenian junior championships and distinguished themselves as the finest in their respective positions.

To train the children, AC Milan Academy coaches Claudio Zola, Amadeo Cataldi, Leo Mosesohn and Virio Perelli have arrived in Armenia.

“We speak different languages but the football is the same around the world. We hope that some of these children will become professional football players. It is important that kids follow their dreams. Maybe one day they have an opportunity to play in the top leagues”, said Claudio Zola, AC Milan International Academies Head Coach.

For more details, watch the video.

Ameriabank CJSC

Ameriabank is a leading financial and technology company in Armenia, a major contributor to the Armenian economy, with assets exceeding AMD 1 trillion. In the course of digital transformation, it has launched a number of innovative solutions and platforms going beyond banking-only needs of its diverse customer base, thus creating a dynamically evolving financial technology space.

Team Telecom Armenia

Team Telecom Armenia is a company operating in the field of telecommunications in Armenia, which provides mobile and fixed telephone, as well as internet services and digital television services. As the successor of the first telecommunication system in Armenia, Team combines the rich experience of the first communication operator with modern technologies.

Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine

Zangezur copper-molybdenum combine was founded in 1952. It is one of the largest employers in Armenia and the number one taxpayer. Only last year, ZCMC paid about 144 billion drams to the state budget. ZCMC is among the world’s top 10 producers of molybdenum․

Tashir Group

Tashir is a diversified group of industrial and construction companies, operating across various economic sectors. The group consists of approximately 200 companies primarily involved in construction and real estate management. The group has a presence in the Republic of Armenia and several cities in the Russian Federation.