A A
Message of participants of the rally held in Kornidzor on May 20, 2023 (video)Support A1+!
We, the participants of solidarity rally for Artsakh and the Armenians of Artsakh, announce that:
- Armenia has enough potential to overcome the existing challenges and make a breakthrough.
- The spirit of the Armenian resistance is unbreakable. Azerbaijan will pay a big price for any provocation and aggressive action.
- Any action against the realization of Artsakh's right to freedom and self-determination will be met with opposition, no matter who commits it.
- The development and implementation of a strategic plan aimed at ensuring the sovereignty of Artsakh and the security of the Armenians of Artsakh is the responsibility of the authorities of Armenia and Artsakh.
- Any action of the Government of Armenia in questioning the results of the referendums held in Artsakh, the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia and the declaration of independence, which is an inseparable part of it, is void from the beginning.
- We will prevent the adoption of a capitulation agreement that forces vital concessions in the name of peace. We will not tolerate any agreement without the direct participation of the people.
- There can be a real and guaranteed peace if it is established on justice and truth. There cannot be peace as long as Hadrut and Shushi are occupied, as long as Artsakh is besieged and the right of the Armenians of Artsakh to live freely is threatened.
- Our struggle is continuous. In case of necessity, we are ready to join the army and defend our homeland. There is no alternative to solving the urgent problems of defense and security by self-organization in the created situation.
- As dignified and patriotic Armenians, we are determined and Artsakh is ours. We are all from Artsakh and have the will to liberate Artsakh from the blockade and restore its territorial integrity.
- Artsakh was and will continue to be Armenian.
Long live Artsakh! Long live Armenia! Long live the Armenian people!