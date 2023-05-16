UCOM announces a new milestone in its network development

Ucom, one of the largest telecom operators in Armenia, and Ericsson Nikola Tesla, a Croatian provider of modern ICT products, solutions, software, and services, and an associated Ericsson company continue their long-standing cooperation. The partners join their forces for the development and enhancement of telecommunications in Armenia, the stakeholders of which will be not only end users but also enterprises.

"This new era of strategic development and modernization marks an important milestone for Ucom. We are grateful to our partners at Ericsson Nikola Tesla for taking this journey of innovation with us and trusting us with the employment of their most advanced technologies in Armenia. The modernization of Ucom's mobile network is crucial to ensure that we can continue providing our customers with the most reliable and innovative telecom services, which are essential for any modern business or institution to function effectively. With this investment, Ucom is determined to meet future demands from our customers with greater efficiency, readiness, and agility, creating a new type of user experience for everyone. This will empower the economy of Armenia and support its continued growth," said Ralph Yirikian, Director General of Ucom.

This partnership introduces a new model of green responsibility with less adverse carbon footprint in addition to the lowest energy consumption. With this investment, Ucom will ensure even greater efficiency, readiness, and agility to meet the future demands of the network.

“I am pleased that we have continued our successful long-term partnership with innovative telecom operator Ucom in Armenia. Based on our mutual cooperation and the latest software solutions, Ucom's network will be even more efficient in the future and will bring greater benefits to their customers,” reads the statement of Gordana Kovačević, President of Ericsson Nikola Tesla.

###

Ucom is the Speedtest Award™ winning fastest fixed and mobile services provider in Armenia. The Company is the absolute leader in IPTV and fixed internet market in Armenia and occupies the key position in the local mobile internet market.

Ericsson Nikola Tesla is a Croatian company that, as an associated member of Ericsson Corporation, operates in the global ICT market. The company’s activities include the design of total communication solutions, and services in multi-service and mobile networks areas, including mobile Internet, and complex system integration in all business areas.