Milan Academy Junior Camp to take place in Armenia with leading companies coming together to support young people from regions

Milan Academy Junior Camp is coming to Armenia and will host 160 from the regions of Armenia, to offer unique opportunity to train with some of the world’s best coaches led by Claudio Zola.

Ameriabank’s initiative to invite Milan coaches and the international camp to Armenia has brought together Tashir Group, Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine and Team Telecom Armenia. The camp will be held under the slogan “Let’s score today tomorrow’s goal together”.

Eligible participants are boys and girls aged 11-15 from the regions of Armenia who have participated in the Armenian championships, play for regional football clubs and have demonstrated outstanding performance.

The official camps of AC Milan, annually welcomes thousands campers during the months of June, July and August from Italy, the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, China, Japan and many other countries.

This first-of-its-kind camp in Armenia will be held at the Football Academy in two shifts, from May 28 to June 1 (Shift 1) and from June 3 till June 7 (Shift 2).

For more details, please watch the video.

Ameriabank CJSC

Ameriabank is a leading financial and technology company in Armenia, a major contributor to the Armenian economy, with assets exceeding AMD 1 trillion. In the course of digital transformation, it has launched a number of innovative solutions and platforms going beyond banking-only needs of its diverse customer base, thus creating a dynamically evolving financial technology space.

Team Telecom Armenia

Team Telecom Armenia is a company operating in the field of telecommunications in Armenia, which provides mobile and fixed telephone, as well as internet services and digital television services. As the successor of the first telecommunication system in Armenia, Team combines the rich experience of the first communication operator with modern technologies.

Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine

Zangezur copper-molybdenum combine was founded in 1952. It is one of the largest employers in Armenia and the number one taxpayer. Only last year, ZCMC paid about 144 billion drams to the state budget. ZCMC is among the world’s top 10 producers of molybdenum․

Tashir Group

Tashir is a diversified group of industrial and construction companies, operating across various economic sectors. The group consists of approximately 200 companies primarily involved in construction and real estate management. The group has a presence in the Republic of Armenia and several cities in the Russian Federation.