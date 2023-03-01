Ucom Announces CEO Transition. Ara Khachatryan to Step Down; Ralph Yirikian to Take Over

Ucom Announces CEO Transition. Ara Khachatryan to Step Down; Ralph Yirikian to Take OverSupport A1+!
Today, the Board of Directors of Ucom CJSC announces a CEO transition. Ara Khachatryan, the current CEO of Ucom CJSC, and the Board have mutually agreed upon transition of his executive functions, while continuing to support the Company. Ralph Yirikian has been appointed new Chief Executive Officer of Ucom CJSC.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to Ara Khachatryan for being an exemplary leader for Ucom. During his tenure, he managed to make Ucom a better company by delivering positive customer experience and strong operational performance,” said Gurgen Khachatryan, Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Ara Khachatryan has served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company since April, 2020. During his tenure as CEO, Ucom reached an all-time high fixed broadband revenue and subscriber market share while simultaneously managing to propel the fastest market share growth among competitors.
“It has been my honor and, perhaps, the biggest privilege to serve the people, customers and community of Ucom as the CEO. Together, we ushered in an era of unrivaled growth while staying to our core, human-centric values and mission. I am proud to have worked with such a remarkable group of people who showed great spirit and commitment in helping us drive the company forward during Ucom’s transformation journey", said Ara Khachatryan.
Currently, Ucom is moving forward in a brand-new direction and implementing new development strategies, which include bringing in the latest technological advancements and capabilities to Armenia. In this, Ralph Yirikian has a long history of contributing to the establishment of successful telecommunications ventures.
“We are confident that Ralph Yirikian is the right leader to take the reins at Ucom in what is a significant moment in the company’s history. He is an inspiring, hardworking and determined leader that knows how to identify and drive growth. Moreover, Ralph has a charming personality that puts everyone he works with at ease, facilitating open communication among team members. He is the ideal CEO to continue this strong trajectory of growth for Ucom, and his business instincts and institutional knowledge position Ucom exceptionally well for the long-term,” said the BoD Chairman Gurgen Khachatryan.