Ameriabank Leading the Mortgage Market Five Years in a Row (video)

Ameriabank has been the absolute leader on the mortgage market for five years in a row. In 2022, the bank’s mortgage portfolio grew by AMD 45 bln or 32%, totaling AMD 186 bln. Ameriabank’s market share is reaching 22 % as of 31.12.2022.

In 2022, 1,635 brand-new apartments were purchased from the primary market via Ameriabank. It is noteworthy that about 30% of mortgage loans were approved and issued online via Estate.ameriabank.am platform.

“We are happy to state that over the past year one family a day bought an apartment through our platform. This inspires us greatly to develop the platform, to create new possibilities and, of course, to improve the quality of life”, Gevorg Manukyan, Head of Mortgage and Auto Lending Direction at Ameriabank, commented.

On the whole, over 5,200 pre-qualification applications were received via the platform in 2022

In 2022, Ameriabank was named the Best Bank in Armenia by the leading international magazines - Global Finance, Euromoney and The Banker. On this occasion, the Bank runs the Triple Best Campaign under the slogan “The Best Opportunity Is Created by People”. The Campaign is dedicated to all people who have stood behind the Bank’s achievements during the recent years, from clients and partners to employees of the bank.

One of the videos made within the scope of the campaign tells about the shortest online way of buying an apartment - Estate.ameriabank.am .

Earlier, videos about Ameriabank’s CSR initiatives and Online/Mobile Banking Services were published within the scope of the Triple Best Campaign.

Ameriabank CJSC

Ameriabank is a leading financial and technological institution and a major contributor to the Armenian economy, with assets exceeding AMD 1 trillion. Ameriabank provides an innovative and digital platform, i.e. an ecosystem combining both financial and non-financial services at one place. The ecosystem platform offers convenience and enables to receive quick financing in all major areas, powering the whole customer journey from account opening to getting a card and applying for credit in the online environment of the Ameria ecosystem.

Ameriabank has adopted a customer-focused approach and is committed to doing business responsibly to ensure service quality and modern banking experience in an evolving and secure digital environment.

The Bank is supervised by the Central Bank of Armenia.