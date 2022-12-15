Concerned about Ongoing Developments in Lachin Corridor

A A
The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:
The Secretary-General is following with concern the ongoing developments around the Lachin corridor. The Secretary-General urges the sides to de-escalate tensions and to ensure freedom and security of movement along the corridor, in line with the previously reached agreements. The Secretary-General reiterates his support to the ongoing mediation efforts in the region.