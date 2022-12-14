Use of Smart Solutions at Financial Companies:Ameriabank Partners Silicon Mountains 2022 (video)

Yerevan hosted the 4th Silicon Mountains 2022 International Tech Summit, which brought together representatives of financial and technological companies and this time was dedicated to the use of smart solutions in various industries.

Eduard Musayelyan, Executive Director at the Union of Employers of Information and Communication Technologies, the event planner, assured in his welcome speech that they would not use technical terminology during discussions to assess the present and talk about the future: “Together with business sector representatives participating in our panel discussions, we will consider the advantages offered to businesses by smart solutions and the prospects for development.”

Four panel discussions were held during the event - on smart governance, smart economy, smart banking, and smart infrastructure.

When discussing smart banking, Artak Hanesyan, CEO of Ameriabank, partner of the event, touched upon the digital transformation path of Ameriabank that started back in 2018:

“It’s a long journey that has a start but no end. It’s a continuous process, in which companies also go through transformation to react to various situational changes,” said Artak Hanesyan and added that owing to those changes, among other factors, Ameriabank was recognized as the best bank in Armenia by 3 prestigious magazines during the current year - Global Finance, Euromoney and the Banker Magazine of the Financial Times.

The participants of the panel discussion shared their experience and vision, as well as spoke of the global trends in digitization, the place and role of Armenia in those development processes, etc.

Emphasizing the impact of such meetings, Armen Baldryan, Chairman of the UEICT, stated that the notion developed as a result of the discussions would be presented to the RA Government, the private sector and all stakeholders, as a package offer.

Watch the video for detales.

