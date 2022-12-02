Ameriabank named the Bank of the Year 2022 in Armenia by The Banker Magazine

Ameriabank has been named the Bank of the Year 2022 in Armenia by The Banker Magazine, a leading global finance news publication affiliated with the Financial Times (FT). Winners of the Bank of the Year Awards were announced at the 2022 Banker Awards ceremony held on December 1 in London. The prestigious award recognizes the financial performance, and innovative banking solutions of financial institutions in more than 130 countries.

In its selection, The Banker’s panel of international judges considered Ameriabank’s dynamic growth over the past years, its market-leading share per major financial metrics, improved profitability, strategic initiatives which have given the Bank a competitive advantage in the market and the service quality. The judges highlighted also the Bank’s successful course of digital transformation, the green portfolio and efforts in addressing climate change and other environmental issues in Armenia.

Artak Hanesyan, CEO at Ameriabank, commented: "We are proud to receive the Bank of the Year prestigious award adding it to the impressive list of our accolades and achievements received throughout 2022. Our sound corporate governance, change-adaptive culture and digital transformation were key to successfully navigating the market turbulence and adapting to the progressively growing needs of digitally native customers. We will continue investments in digital transformation and human capital to enhance our operational efficiency and innovate in order to become a trusted financial technology space with seamless solutions to improve the quality of life."

Ameriabank is honored with the Bank of the Year Award for the eighth time. More on our awards and achievements in 2022 can be viewed here.

About Ameriabank

Ameriabank CJSC is the leading financial institution and a major contributor to the Armenian economy, with assets exceeding AMD 1 trillion. Being a dynamically developing universal bank, Ameriabank provides a large package of innovative banking services through its omni-channel distribution platform and with clear focus on digital products. Ameriabank has adopted a customer-focused approach to ensure service quality and modern banking experience in an evolving digital environment.

Ameriabank is committed to doing business responsibly and advancing Armenia’s transition towards a sustainable future.

The Bank is regulated by the Central Bank of Armenia.