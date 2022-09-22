LEVEL UP ONLY FOR STUDENTS: UCOM OFFERS X2 AND X3 MORE INTERNET

Until December 31, 2022 any student who is a new or existing Ucom subscriber can join the Level Up 3000 postpaid tariff plan and get triple the high-speed mobile internet for 24 consecutive months, i.e. 30 GB instead of the usual 10 GB, while by subscribing to the Level Up 1700 prepaid tariff plan, students will be receiving double volume of high-speed mobile internet, specifically 12 GB instead of 6 GB.

It is noteworthy that with Level Up 3000 subscribers get 1000 minutes every month to call all local networks, Artsakh, USA and Canada, as well as benefit from 28 popular mobile applications, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Spotify and others, without consuming the megabytes. And with Level Up 1700 tariff plan upon recharging the account every 30th day with just 1700 drams, the subscribers get 200 minutes to call all local networks, Artsakh, USA and Canada, as well as benefit from 19 most popular mobile applications without using up the megabytes.

«Specially for students, at Ucom we have created an opportunity to join Level Up 1700 and Level Up 3000 tariff plans, within which you will receive either triple or double the volume of the high-speed mobile internet for 2 years. No student can fancy his daily life without a smartphone, so we’ve made sure that the volume of gigabytes is sufficient not only for watching the educational materials, but also for socializing and staying permanently in touch with your close ones», said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

Let us add, that in order to benefit from the offer, it is required to visit one of the Ucom sales and service centers, present an identification document, student card or other stamp-verified document certifying the fact of studying at a certain educational institution in RA. By the way, to join Ucom with a different network number and code, one may just fill in the required data through this link and get the agreement and SIM-card delivered to the address specified prior in the template.