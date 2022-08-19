Ameriabank Receives the Most Innovative Digital Bank Regional Award 2022 by Global Finance Magazine

Global Finance Magazine has announced the winners for the 2022 World’s Best Consumer Digital Bank Awards, naming Ameriabank the winner of the Most Innovative Digital Bank category in Central & Eastern Europe region. Winning banks were selected based on a set of criteria such as strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in getting clients to use digital offerings, growth of digital customers, breadth of product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and web/mobile site design and functionality.

Joseph Giarraputo, founder and editorial director of Global Finance , said: “With the multi-year pandemic accelerating banks’ digitalization efforts, the market has witnessed a rapid evolution in electronic offerings. Those financial institutions that best introduced new and improved products and services are being honored as Global Finance’s World’s Best Digital Banks 2022.”

Artyom Shamtsyan, Ameriabank's Chief Innovation and Digital Officer, said: “Over the last several years Ameriabank has reported remarkable progress in building its digital capabilities. We are honored to receive this acknowledgment from Global Finance reflecting the successful implementation of our digital strategy. Growing demand for our digital offerings and the number of transactions through our omni-channel banking platform are the best evidence of the effectiveness of our efforts and significant investments in this area. We are proud to be the market trend-setter in bringing convenience and innovation into people’s lives.”

To note, Ameriabank has launched a comprehensive set of digital ecosystems combining both financial and non-financial services – first of its kind in Armenia – which currently covers the following directions: SME (Small and Medium Enterprises), Auto, Housing and e-Commerce.

The ecosystem platforms offer convenience and new experience, enabling to receive quick financing in all major areas, powering the whole customer journey from account opening to getting a card and applying for credit in the online environment of the Ameria ecosystem.

About Global Finance

Global Finance, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,000 readers in 193 countries and territories. Global Finance’s audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions. Its website — GFMag.com — offers analysis and articles that are the legacy of 35 years of experience in international financial markets. Global Finance is headquartered in New York, with offices around the world. Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other financial services providers. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.

About Ameriabank

Ameriabank is one of the largest financial institutions and a major contributor to the Armenian economy, with assets exceeding AMD 1 trillion. Being a dynamically developing universal bank, Ameriabank provides a large package of innovative banking services through its omni-channel distribution platform with clear focus on digital products. Ameriabank has adopted a customer-focused approach to ensure service quality and modern banking experience in an evolving digital environment.

Ameriabank is committed to doing business responsibly and advancing Armenia’s transition towards a sustainable future.