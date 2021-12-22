Ucom takes part in the biggest "Big Christmas Market"
On December 22-26, 2021 Ucom takes part in the biggest "Big Christmas Market", which is held in the Sports and Concert Complex after Karen Demirchyan. The Company is presented with a separate booth, where during these days it will be possible to get acquainted and subscribe to the new Unity tariff that combines both fixed and mobile services, as well as purchase the Xiaomi Redmi 10 smartphone and smart home devices.
“We are glad to participate in this fair-exhibition as a partner. In our booths you will not only be able to join our best offer of all time – the Unity tariff, but also participate in the mega-raffle and win the latest Xiaomi Redmi 10 smartphone», said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.
It should be noted that in order to receive the mega-raffle ticket, it is necessary to pre-register either on the spot or make a purchase, after which, approach the registration desk, get one mega-raffle ticket, fill it in and throw it into the lottery drum. The results of the mega-raffle will be summed up at the closing of the exhibition on December 26, at 18:00.