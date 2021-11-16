Statement of the MFA of Armenia
Today, on November 16, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan launched an attack in the eastern direction of the border of the Republic of Armenia and infiltrated into the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia. The offensive military operations of the Azerbaijani side resulted in human losses. This attack is a continuation of the consistent policy of the Azerbaijani side to occupy the territories of the Republic of Armenia, which began on May 12, 2021 with the infiltration of the Azerbaijani armed forces into the Syunik and Gegharkunik regions.
With these military actions Azerbaijan also violates the Trilateral Statement of November 9, as it launches attacks against the Republic of Armenia from the territories that have fallen under its control as a result of the implementation of that statement.
According to the UN Charter, the Republic of Armenia has all the rights to repel the use of force against its territorial integrity and sovereignty by all means.
We call on the international community and our international partners-Russia, CSTO, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship and Co-Chair countries to express a clear and targeted response to these actions of the Azerbaijani side, which undermine the regional peace and security, and undertake effective steps aimed at its prevention, as well as unconditional and complete withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces from the territory of the Republic of Armenia.