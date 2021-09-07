Generation A 13 – your chance to be the change

Ameriabank is happy to announce the launch of one of its successful and long-awaited programs - Generation A 13. The program is an exceptional opportunity for young people aged 21-27 who want to start their professional path at Ameriabank, acquire new skills and experience, grow to be competitive specialists.

This year, the young participants of Generation A 13 program will get specialized in business customer service: they will attend training courses, take part in creative discussions, find people-centered solutions, unlock the secrets of excellent service, acquire professional skills, and learn innovative approaches with guidance from experienced Amerians.

The young people having passed the stages of selection will participate in three-month training to acquire practical knowledge, gaining insight into the leading practice of the contemporary business. The applicants are required to possess a university degree, communication skills, sense of responsibility, and a desire to acquire new knowledge and develop continuously.

Generation A is a unique platform for the employer and young specialists of the best target universities, offering the latter opportunities for professional growth and promotion.

After successful completion of the program, the young people with the best results in practicing the acquired knowledge and experience will be offered the opportunity to pursue a career at Ameriabank and start a job at one of the bank’s branches or the Contact Center.

The participants will get remuneration throughout the program.

Since 2012, 12 Generation A programs have been implemented. As a result, more than 230 employees have joined Ameria team.

Further details on Generation A program are available here. The application deadline is September 21, 2021, inclusive.

