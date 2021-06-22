A A
COVID19:77 new cases
As of June 22, 11:00 AM, 224330 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 216182 recoveries and 4502 deaths. 2550 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 1156409 tests have been completed.
Thus, 3778 tests were done yesterday, of which 77 new cases. We have 70 recoveries and 3 deaths.
1 case of death was registered yesterday when the patient tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 1096.