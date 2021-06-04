A A
The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia
As of June 4, 11:00 AM, 223050 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 214059 recoveries and 4452 deaths. 3451 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 1096581 tests have been completed.
Thus, 3569 tests were done yesterday, of which 72 new cases. We have 246 recoveries and 4 deaths.
2 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 1088.