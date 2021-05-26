A A
Covid 19: 323 recoveries and 11 deaths
As of May 26, 11:00 AM, 222269 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 211957 recoveries and 4411 deaths. 4822 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 1069112 tests have been completed.
Thus, 3901 tests were done yesterday, of which 130 new cases. We have 323 recoveries and 11 deaths.
2 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 1079.