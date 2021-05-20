A A
COVID 19: 7 deaths.
As of May 20, 11:00 AM, 221559 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 209980 recoveries and 4364 deaths. 6146 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 1050075 tests have been completed.
Thus, 3663 tests were done yesterday, of which 191 new cases. We have 472 recoveries and 7 deaths.
2 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 1069