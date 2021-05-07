A A
NA Deputies and Representatives of Staff Vaccinated against Coronavirus (video)
On May 7, more than 50 deputies of the National Assembly and employees were vaccinated against coronavirus.
The Deputy Director General of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health Gayane Sahakyan has noted that after the vaccination everyone is given post-vaccination instructions: “If the temperature gets higher or an unusual situation emerges, we certainly should contact the doctor.” Gayane Sahakyan has underlined that the vaccination prevents the death and the complications of the disease.