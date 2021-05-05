Noticeboards have been placed in the areas of 38 monuments

According to the decision 892-N of the Republic of Armenian Government in 2019, the “Historical Cultural Reserve-Museum and Historical Environment Protection Service” SNCO of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports was instructed to place multilingual signs with QR codes in the areas of monument groups or separate tourist attractions.

According to the decision 892-N of the Republic of Armenian Government in 2019, the “Historical Cultural Reserve-Museum and Historical Environment Protection Service” SNCO of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports was instructed to place multilingual signs with QR codes in the areas of monument groups or separate tourist attractions.

“Preservation Service” SNCO has placed noticeboards in the territories of 38 monuments in four regions of the republic: Ararat, Aragatsotn, Kotayk and Vayots dzor.

The names of the monuments are written in Armenian, Russian, French, Persian, English. It is also possible to get acquainted with the brief information through the Braille system /5 languages/.

More detailed information about the monument can be found through QR code on the signs.

The initiative with the aim of making our cultural heritage more recognizable will be continued. It is planned to place similar boards in other regions in the near future.