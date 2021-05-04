A A
As of May 4, 11:00 AM, 217407 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 201107 recoveries and 4165 deaths. 11106 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 996955 tests have been completed.
Thus, 3343 tests were done yesterday, of which 399 new cases. We have 635 recoveries and 16 deaths.
3 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 1029.