A A
4015 tests are done
As of April 23, 11:00 AM, 212114 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 192281 recoveries and 3984 deaths. 14854 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 955515 tests have been completed.
Thus, 4015 tests were done yesterday, of which 715 new cases. We have 1123 recoveries and 15 deaths.
4 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 995.