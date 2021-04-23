A A
Announcement of events commemorating the victims of the Genocide
The solemn commemoration of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide will commence on April 23 at 11pm at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial. As the inaugural event, the National Philharmonic Orchestra of Armenia and the State Academic Choir of Armenia will perform Verdi's Requiem led by the artistic director of the orchestra and chief conductor Eduard Topchyan.
At the stroke of midnight on April 24th, the National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia and "Hover" State Chamber Choir will perform V. Mozart's Requiem at Komitas Chamber Music House - conducted by Alexander Iradyan.
On April 24, 7:15pm, the Armenian National Symphony Orchestra, the State Chamber Choir of Armenia and the Yerevan State Chamber Choir will perform Tigran Mansuryan's "Requiem" at the Sports and Concert Complex after Karen Demirchyan, conducted by Robert Mlkeyan.
When visiting Tsitsernakaberd and participating in commemoration events, please adhere to all pandemic-related precautions and restrictions: wear a mask and maintain social distance at all times.