The Coronavirus-Related Situation in Armenia
As of April 22, 11:00 AM, 211399 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 191158 recoveries and 3969 deaths. 15281 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 951500 tests have been completed.
Thus, 4858 tests were done yesterday, of which 881 new cases. We have 887 recoveries and 25 deaths.
4 cases of death were registered yesterday when the patients tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death was another disease. The total of such cases is 991.